The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Purchased by Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,946,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 621,900 shares during the period. Toronto-Dominion Bank accounts for 5.5% of Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.11% of Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $106,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 46,469,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,017,384,000 after buying an additional 10,415,591 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 61.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,806,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $319,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 31.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,102,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188,263 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,655,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,677,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,175,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $493,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,502 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toronto-Dominion Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of TD opened at $64.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $53.52 and a 1 year high of $65.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a $0.739 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.64%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

Further Reading

