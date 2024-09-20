The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Receives C$87.79 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$87.79.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$73.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$87.00 to C$86.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

TSE TD opened at C$87.32 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of C$73.67 and a 1-year high of C$87.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$80.70 and a 200 day moving average price of C$78.99.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported C$2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.07 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.12 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 7.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.3630893 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 94.44%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

