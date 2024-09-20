Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,586 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $97,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,747,403.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $632.89.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $620.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $598.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $581.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.79, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $627.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

