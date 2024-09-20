THG (LON:THG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $55.10

Shares of THG Plc (LON:THG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 55.10 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 55.70 ($0.74), with a volume of 10854658 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.30 ($0.74).

THG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.39) price objective on shares of THG in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on THG from GBX 48 ($0.63) to GBX 49 ($0.65) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th.

The company has a market cap of £696.36 million, a PE ratio of -283.16, a PEG ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 62.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 64.11.

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a direct-to-consumer sports nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan alternatives, health snacks, vitamins and athleisure; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers digital experience and retail for FMCG, beauty, and retail brands.

