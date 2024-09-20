Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.18.

TWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.40 target price on shares of Thoughtworks in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Baird R W cut shares of Thoughtworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $3.40 to $4.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Thoughtworks in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thoughtworks in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock.

TWKS stock opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. Thoughtworks has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $5.20.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $251.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.37 million. Thoughtworks had a negative net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. Thoughtworks’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Thoughtworks will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Thoughtworks by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,369 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 67.5% in the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,026 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Thoughtworks by 0.7% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Thoughtworks by 49.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

