thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

TKAMY stock opened at $3.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.56. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion during the quarter.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

