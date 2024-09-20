TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Upgraded by Scotiabank to Sector Outperform

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FinViz reports.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

TIM Price Performance

TIMB stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. TIM has a 52 week low of $13.84 and a 52 week high of $19.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $16.31.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. Equities analysts predict that TIM will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TIM

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in TIM by 108.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in TIM by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TIM in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TIM by 298.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter.

TIM Company Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

