Tim S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TIM has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Get TIM alerts:

TIM Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday.

Read Our Latest Report on TIM

TIM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TIM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.