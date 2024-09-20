Tim S.A. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:TIMB)

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
TIM has a payout ratio of 30.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.
TIM Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE:TIMB opened at $17.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.31. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on TIMB shares. Barclays reduced their target price on TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $24.80 in a research note on Friday.
TIM Company Profile
TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.
