Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TIM has a payout ratio of 30.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TIM to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

TIMB stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.31. TIM has a twelve month low of $13.84 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

TIM ( NYSE:TIMB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 11.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TIM will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TIMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of TIM from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

