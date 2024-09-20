Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $13.47 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings of $13.47 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.29. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $13.31 per share.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The construction company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.73 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Toll Brothers from $133.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

TOL opened at $153.12 on Friday. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $68.08 and a fifty-two week high of $154.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 4.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.08 and its 200 day moving average is $126.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 11.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.1% during the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 21.5% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.7% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,926 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total value of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 87,584 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $12,917,764.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,087,881.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 22,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $3,248,587.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,224.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

