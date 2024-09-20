Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Top Ships Trading Up 0.5 %

Top Ships stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Top Ships has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Top Ships

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Top Ships stock. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ:TOPS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.30% of Top Ships as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Top Ships

Top Ships Inc owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet with a total capacity of 1,435,000 deadweight tonnes (dwt) consisting of one 50,000 dwt product/chemical tanker, five 157,000 dwt Suezmax tankers, two 300,000 dwt very large crude carriers, and two 50,000 dwt product tankers.

