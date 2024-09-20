TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Position Increased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,655 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $3,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 140,738 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,097,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild during the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 0.6% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of TopBuild by 838.1% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $555.00 to $489.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $449.00.

TopBuild stock opened at $419.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $217.08 and a 1 year high of $495.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $405.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $407.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.34.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

