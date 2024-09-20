Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML) Trading 3.9% Higher

Tourmaline Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $20.09. 5,028 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 309,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.34.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Bio in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tourmaline Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.80.

Tourmaline Bio Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a market cap of $579.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63.

Tourmaline Bio (NASDAQ:TRML – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Tourmaline Bio, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tourmaline Bio news, CEO Sandeep Chidambar Kulkarni bought 5,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.79 per share, with a total value of $71,997.59. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,221 shares in the company, valued at $71,997.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRML. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,782,000. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $10,442,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $22,735,000. Finally, Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tourmaline Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $23,741,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc operates as a clinical biotechnology company that develops medicines for patients with life-altering immune and inflammatory diseases. It develops TOUR006, a human anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to interleukin-6, a key proinflammatory cytokine involved in the pathogenesis of many autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

