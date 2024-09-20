Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Holdings Reduced by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,470 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $10,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TM. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 55.4% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toyota Motor by 3.8% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Toyota Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $16,603,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,496,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 250,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,273,000 after buying an additional 3,680 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th.

Toyota Motor Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of TM stock opened at $183.50 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $159.04 and a 1 year high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $184.36 and its 200-day moving average is $210.52. The stock has a market cap of $247.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $2.34. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $75.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $7.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Toyota Motor

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.