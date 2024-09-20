Traders Purchase Large Volume of VanEck Oil Services ETF Put Options (NYSEARCA:OIH)

VanEck Oil Services ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 25,426 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 322% compared to the typical volume of 6,023 put options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 15.7% during the first quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 322,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,333,000 after purchasing an additional 43,603 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in VanEck Oil Services ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 160,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,358 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 1,219.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 131,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,162,000 after acquiring an additional 121,359 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 13,939.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 107,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,216,000 after acquiring an additional 106,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Oil Services ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 92,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $290.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $302.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.65. VanEck Oil Services ETF has a twelve month low of $262.18 and a twelve month high of $359.55.

The VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Oil Services 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed, publicly traded oil services companies. OIH was launched on Feb 7, 2001 and is managed by VanEck.

