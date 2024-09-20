Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $194.90

Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 194.90 ($2.57) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.38), with a volume of 56981 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 180 ($2.38).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 10.89 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The company has a market cap of £28.00 million, a PE ratio of 1,609.09 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 127.08.

In other news, insider Melvyn Segal acquired 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 147 ($1.94) per share, with a total value of £6,998.67 ($9,245.27). 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transense Technologies plc develops and supplies specialist sensor systems. It operates through two segments: Translogik and SAWsense. The company offers tire inspection tools for vehicle fleet operators, tire suppliers, and service centers to measure and digitally capture safety-critical tire inspection data; radio frequency identification tags for asset tracking, as well as to prevent tire theft and cloning; and advanced sensor solutions for accurate non-contact measurement of torque, force, pressure and temperature for aerospace, electric motors and drives, industrial machinery, and high-performance automotive sectors.

