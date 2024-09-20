TransEnterix (OTCMKTS:TRXDW) Stock Price Down 11.8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRXDW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 11.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 5,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 8,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.

TransEnterix Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.56.

TransEnterix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransEnterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransEnterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.