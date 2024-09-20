Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) Shares Down 3.7%

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.96 and last traded at $20.05. 104,185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 214,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.83.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.10. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The business had revenue of $298.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,600 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Helikon Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $3,329,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 75,531 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 38,123 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 38,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA engages in transportation of natural gas, and production and commercialization of natural gas liquids in Argentina and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation Services; Liquids Production and Commercialization; Midstream; and Telecommunications.

