Tredje AP fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 344,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 23,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $737,000. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other M&T Bank news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total transaction of $1,720,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.03, for a total value of $1,720,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,724,491.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total transaction of $86,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares in the company, valued at $2,834,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,699 shares of company stock worth $5,115,349 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Trading Up 3.3 %

MTB stock opened at $179.86 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $180.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.98 and its 200 day moving average is $153.16. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.23. M&T Bank had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $159.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.85.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

