Tredje AP fonden Decreases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMCFree Report) by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,510 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OMC. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $103.89 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $104.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMCGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.07. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 37.84%.

In other news, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,524,738.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $44,349.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,356 shares in the company, valued at $941,153.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total value of $297,510.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,738.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

OMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.30.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

