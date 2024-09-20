Tredje AP fonden Has $1.97 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Tredje AP fonden cut its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,201 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,584 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the second quarter valued at $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RF. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.57.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $23.37 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $13.72 and a 12-month high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Regions Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is presently 54.35%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.