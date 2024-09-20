Tredje AP fonden Has $2.58 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,673 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,245,041 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,505,409,000 after buying an additional 66,528 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,878,495 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $957,762,000 after purchasing an additional 302,222 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,736,418 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $787,725,000 after purchasing an additional 460,649 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 2,232.3% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,377,221 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $463,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,039,538 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $317,267,000 after purchasing an additional 204,043 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Stock Up 2.6 %

ILMN opened at $134.39 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $148.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.94 and a 200-day moving average of $120.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 68.73% and a positive return on equity of 3.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ILMN. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ILMN

Illumina Profile

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.