Tredje AP fonden Has $2.70 Million Stock Holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Tredje AP fonden lowered its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,841 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $2,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 175.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 43,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 27,701 shares during the period. APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,100,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 1st quarter worth $1,091,000. Patient Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $35,247,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. increased its stake in Royalty Pharma by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 332,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of RPRX opened at $27.99 on Friday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $25.20 and a 1 year high of $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 9.35 and a quick ratio of 9.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.46.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.83 million. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 30.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio is 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

Featured Articles

