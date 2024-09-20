Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Tredje AP fonden lessened its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Trimble were worth $2,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRMB. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Trimble by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,725 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Trimble by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.8% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Trimble by 1.9% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 18.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trimble from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $60.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 62.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $65.55.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Trimble had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 40.70%. The company had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Trimble’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

