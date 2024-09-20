Tredje AP fonden Lowers Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Tredje AP fonden decreased its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,231 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 89,447 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $2,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 94.7% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC grew its holdings in Aptiv by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Aptiv Price Performance

NYSE:APTV opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.14. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $63.62 and a 1-year high of $104.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aptiv ( NYSE:APTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aptiv’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APTV has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Aptiv from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Aptiv from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $90.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APTV

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.