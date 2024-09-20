Tredje AP fonden Makes New Investment in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Tredje AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 54,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in APi Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,822,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,564 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826,227 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 39.1% during the first quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 5,193,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459,000 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in APi Group by 6,312.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,884,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,822,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in APi Group by 271.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,321,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,701,000 after buying an additional 3,157,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on APG shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on APi Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

APi Group Price Performance

Shares of APG opened at $35.80 on Friday. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.86. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.65, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.56.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at APi Group

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares in the company, valued at $187,570,070.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Louis Lambert sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $205,505.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $4,954,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,678,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,570,070.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 340,358 shares of company stock worth $11,653,157. 16.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

APi Group Profile

(Free Report)

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.