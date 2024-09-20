Tredje AP fonden Sells 1,661 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Tredje AP fonden cut its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Avantor were worth $2,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth $338,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,738,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Avantor by 8.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,434,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,018,000 after acquiring an additional 350,247 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantor by 1.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,097,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,271,000 after buying an additional 18,672 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AVTR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

In other Avantor news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $88,336.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,372.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR opened at $27.70 on Friday. Avantor, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.63 and a 12-month high of $28.00. The company has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average is $24.35.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 12.40%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

