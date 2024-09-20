Tredje AP fonden Sells 410 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Tredje AP fonden trimmed its holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Okta by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the fourth quarter valued at $557,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter worth $150,794,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Okta stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.04 and a 1 year high of $114.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.92, a PEG ratio of 40.71 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.07.

Insider Activity

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $277,524.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Okta news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $277,524.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,014.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 179,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total value of $16,786,359.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,473,229.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 347,411 shares of company stock worth $32,837,280. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI upgraded Okta from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

