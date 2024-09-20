Tredje AP fonden Sells 50,246 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 62.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,977 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 50,246 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BBY stock opened at $98.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.93 and a 200-day moving average of $83.32. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.30 and a 12-month high of $103.71.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Best Buy news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BBY. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $86.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.56.

About Best Buy

(Free Report)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

Featured Stories

