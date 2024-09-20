Tredje AP fonden Sells 635 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tredje AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Tredje AP fonden’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $2,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Zoom Video Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $66.91 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $74.77. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.83 and a beta of -0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total transaction of $103,648.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,830.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.29, for a total value of $55,086.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Shane Crehan sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $103,648.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,463 shares in the company, valued at $97,830.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 120,014 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,162 in the last 90 days. 10.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on ZM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.