Tredje AP fonden Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Tredje AP fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter worth $35,512,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Dollar Tree by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 146,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,826,000 after acquiring an additional 70,478 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,765.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Dollar Tree stock opened at $73.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $151.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of -16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.87.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.37). Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $128.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.53.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

