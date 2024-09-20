Trex (NYSE:TREX) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Trex from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Loop Capital lowered shares of Trex from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Trex from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.88.

Trex Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $71.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.50. Trex has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $101.91.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Trex had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Trex’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trex will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trex

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Trex during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trex by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Trex during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

