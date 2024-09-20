Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.

Get Trinity Capital alerts:

Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trinity Capital ( NASDAQ:TRIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.02). Trinity Capital had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $54.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Capital will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.