Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) to Issue $0.51 Quarterly Dividend

Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.
Trinity Capital has a payout ratio of 98.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Trinity Capital to earn $2.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.8%.
Trinity Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:TRIN opened at $14.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.51. Trinity Capital has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $15.44.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,500 shares of Trinity Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $49,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 975,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,800,466.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,597 shares of company stock valued at $78,913. Corporate insiders own 6.38% of the company’s stock.
Trinity Capital Company Profile
Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.
