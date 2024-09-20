Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624,010 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 50,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tripadvisor were worth $28,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 104.1% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,659 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 14,244.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Tripadvisor by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,497 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.13.

NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $14.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 97.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.93 and a fifty-two week high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $497.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

