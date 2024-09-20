Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Trading 2.6% Higher

Shares of Trisura Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TRRSF – Get Free Report) traded up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.96 and last traded at $30.96. 6,110 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 4,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.19.

Trisura Group Trading Up 2.6 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.59 and its 200-day moving average is $30.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.

