Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tronox from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tronox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Tronox from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Tronox in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Tronox during the second quarter worth $76,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tronox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tronox by 260,833.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tronox in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tronox in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROX stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.81, a PEG ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox has a 52-week low of $10.08 and a 52-week high of $20.70.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.11). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $848.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Tronox will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.42%.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

