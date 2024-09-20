TROOPS (NASDAQ:TROO) Shares Down 3.2%

TROOPS, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROO – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $3.02. 30,611 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 117,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.12.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

TROOPS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the money lending business in Hong Kong and Australia. The company provides mortgage, personal, and corporate loans; operates online financial marketplace through a platform for money lending, system integration, and consultation services; and invests in real estate properties in Hong Kong.

