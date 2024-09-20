TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ) Trading Down 0.1%

TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (BATS:FEBZ – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $34.53 and last traded at $34.53. 189 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $34.56.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.69.
TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF Company Profile
The TrueShares Structured Outcome (February) ETF (FEBZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period with uncapped gains, subject to strategy costs. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.
