Truist Financial Lowers DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $26.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 50.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on DoubleVerify from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.18.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:DV opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average is $23.34. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoubleVerify

In related news, CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $33,957.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,294.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,292 shares of company stock valued at $104,835. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in DoubleVerify by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 212.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DoubleVerify by 153.5% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.