Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.60

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 3011336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $78,700.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,299.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Trump Media & Technology Group news, CTO Vladimir Novachki sold 7,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $177,082.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 37,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,417.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Andrew Northwall sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total value of $78,700.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,299.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 128,138 shares of company stock valued at $2,908,733. Insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.