Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.60

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 3011336 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.70.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.59.
Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter.
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. develops a social media platform known as Truth Social that offers social networking services in the United States. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.
