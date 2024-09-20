Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to $56.00

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Bank of America from $47.00 to $56.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI raised Trupanion to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Trupanion from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair began coverage on Trupanion in a report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Trupanion in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Trupanion Trading Down 8.3 %

TRUP stock opened at $42.00 on Friday. Trupanion has a one year low of $19.14 and a one year high of $49.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.63 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.33 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 6.29%. Trupanion’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $27,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Fawwad Qureshi sold 640 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $27,596.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Margaret Tooth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,256.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,764 shares of company stock worth $405,238. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Trupanion by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 43,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Trupanion by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,094,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,181,000 after purchasing an additional 116,496 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Trupanion by 7.3% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 79,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 5,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the second quarter worth $1,029,000.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

