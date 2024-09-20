Trust Investment Advisors Buys 100 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trust Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 101.2% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total transaction of $61,365.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,884 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,617.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.36.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.6 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $115.14 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $88.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.47. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.06 and a 52 week high of $118.31.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.16. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

