Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 483 Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 483 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 380.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG opened at $490.01 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $496.18. The firm has a market cap of $173.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.45, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $467.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $424.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ISRG. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $487.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Brosius sold 2,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.91, for a total transaction of $1,040,389.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,113.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,120 shares of company stock valued at $25,528,753. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

