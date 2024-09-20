Trust Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 5,236 GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GEHC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 53,991,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,908,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,204 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $96,135,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 4,959.8% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 758,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,957,000 after purchasing an additional 743,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,875,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,021,000 after buying an additional 550,612 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.31. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.35 and a fifty-two week high of $94.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

GE HealthCare Technologies ( NASDAQ:GEHC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Activity at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $222,145.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,414,377.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. BTIG Research upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.00.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

