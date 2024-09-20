Trust Investment Advisors Cuts Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Trust Investment Advisors cut its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,835,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Webster Financial by 14.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its stake in Webster Financial by 298.5% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 38,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 28,988 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WBS opened at $48.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Webster Financial Co. has a one year low of $36.36 and a one year high of $53.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 29th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.79%.

In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total value of $76,428.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,539 shares in the company, valued at $951,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,650 shares of company stock valued at $706,098. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Webster Financial from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.36.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

