Trust Investment Advisors Increases Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,212 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 207.5% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 15,708 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies during the second quarter valued at $806,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 5.2% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 477,238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,403,000 after buying an additional 23,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,351 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $155.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.62 and its 200 day moving average is $144.93. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $162.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Keysight Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KEYS. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $167.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

