Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP) versus Northann (NYSE:NCL) Head to Head Comparison

Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP – Get Free Report) and Northann (NYSE:NCL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Northann’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Tupperware Brands alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tupperware Brands N/A N/A N/A Northann -49.80% -6,763.31% -54.75%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tupperware Brands and Northann”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tupperware Brands $1.31 billion 0.02 -$232.50 million $1.28 0.40 Northann $15.18 million 0.28 -$7.13 million N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Northann has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tupperware Brands.

25.1% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Northann shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tupperware Brands shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tupperware Brands and Northann, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tupperware Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A Northann 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tupperware Brands beats Northann on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tupperware Brands

(Get Free Report)

Tupperware Brands Corporation operates as a consumer products company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, North America, and South America. The company manufactures, markets, and sells design-centric preparation, storage, and serving solutions for the kitchen and home under the Tupperware brand name, as well as a line of cookware, knives, microwave products, microfiber textiles, water-filtration related items, and an array of products for on-the-go consumers under the Tupperware brand name. It distributes its products to approximately 70 countries primarily through independent sales force members, including independent distributors, directors, managers, and dealers. The company was formerly known as Tupperware Corporation and changed its name to Tupperware Brands Corporation in December 2005. Tupperware Brands Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About Northann

(Get Free Report)

Northann Corp. engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of the 3D printed vinyl flooring panels and other decorative panels in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Benchwick brand name. Northann Corp. was founded in 2013 and is based in Elk Grove, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tupperware Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tupperware Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.