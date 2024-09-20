Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 6.8 %

Shares of NYSE:TPB opened at $41.69 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.29. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $19.67 and a 12-month high of $41.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $738.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 0.62.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $108.51 million for the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 36.11%.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Turning Point Brands

In related news, Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 2,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $78,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,834,764.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 202,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 115,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Turning Point Brands by 14.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 178,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 22,035 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 40,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 10,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

