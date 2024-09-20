TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for TXO Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 17th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Get TXO Partners alerts:

TXO Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TXO opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 3.26. TXO Partners has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $23.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.11. The company has a market capitalization of $720.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 0.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 60.08% and a positive return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $57.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.77 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXO. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in TXO Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,685,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the 4th quarter worth $4,346,000. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 493,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 135,029 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in TXO Partners by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 234,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 70,918 shares during the period. 27.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TXO Partners news, insider Keith A. Hutton bought 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,560,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Bob R. Simpson bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,500,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,000,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith A. Hutton purchased 878,000 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $17,560,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,000,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,004,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

TXO Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.16%. TXO Partners’s payout ratio is -38.97%.

TXO Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.